Fox Game Show Host Arrested for DUI

Comedian Jeff Dye is facing two misdemeanor charges after he crashed his Tesla into a tree and fled the scene. Dye, who hosts the syndicated Fox game show Who the BLEEP Is That?, was arrested and booked in the Burbank Jail on charges of fleeing the scene of a traffic collision and driving under the influence on Sunday, Oct. 8, according to public inmate records.

Dye, 40, was taken into police custody after authorities responded to a single traffic collision at Pass Avenue and Alameda Avenue around 9:30 a.m. local time, Sgt. Stephen Turner, a public information officer with Burbank Police, told PEOPLE. According to Turner, witnesses told police that the driver of a white Tesla, later confirmed to be Dye, "collided with a tree and the driver fled on foot... No other vehicles were involved, and nobody was injured."

Dye was arrested at 9:56 a.m. local time "just a few blocks east of the scene" after police gathered a "witness description" and statements. He was booked in the Burbank Jail nearly an hour after his arrest on two misdemeanor charges of fleeing the scene of a traffic collision and driving under the influence. The comedian was released without bail at 1:04 p.m. after a magistrate review.

A lawyer for the comedian told Fox News in a statement, "although no one was injured, this is a traumatic event for Jeff. We ask that you reserve judgment and respect his privacy as I take care of this matter. He is presumed innocent." Dye has not publicly commented on his arrest at this time.

Dye first rose to fame as a touring stand-up comedian before he went on to appear on and host a number of TV shows. In 2008, he became a finalist on the sixth season of NBC's Last Comic Standing, ultimately finishing third behind winner Iliza Shlesinger and runner-up Marcus. After a series of tours and festivals, Dye in 2010 led his own half-hour Comedy Central special and also hosted MTV's Numbnuts. He has also hosted 2012's Money From Strangers and MTV's Club New Year's Eve 2013, recurred on Girl Code throughout 2013, and appeared on ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Fox's The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice, NBC's Better Late Than Never, and Comedy Central's This is Not Happening. Dye currently hosts Who the BLEEP is that?, a Fox game show where contestants have their celebrity knowledge put to the test by looking at obscured celebrity images and guessing who the bleep it is. He also co-hosts Freddie Prinze Jr.'s professional wrestling-based podcast Wrestling with Freddie.