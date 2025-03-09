Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, may be making a return to your TV screen in the near future. According to the Daily Mail, Ferguson is eyeing a role as a regular presenter on ITV’s Loose Women.

Ferguson is reportedly in talks to be on the rotating roster of panelists on Loose Women, a show similar to The View. She will undergo a trial week before becoming a regular fixture on the series.

The Duchess of York has made numerous guest appearances on the show in the past. But, a regular presenter role would come with a bigger paycheck. She could earn up to £1,400 an episode as a panelist (lead panelists can make up to £3,000 an episode).

“Sarah is finding a way to balance a potentially well-paid presenting job with her charity commitments and her main job as an author,” a source said. “She has been told there will be a chair with her name on it whenever she is ready to become a full-time Loose Woman.” Katie Piper, who is one of Loose Women‘s panelists, told the Daily Mail about Ferguson’s potential run on the series, “We’d be excited if she did [come back]. She was quite popular. The team had fun with her and she sent everyone a posh present – wellness body lotions and creams and a nice book and chocolates.”

Members of the royal family are certainly making names for themselves on TV. Amid talk of Ferguson’s Loose Women stint, fellow Duchess Meghan Markle, also known as Meghan Sussex, is having a successful run of her own with her show, With Love, Meghan. The first season of the series premiered in early March. It was already renewed for a second season.