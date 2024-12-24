Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized

The 42nd president is currency hospitalized after coming down with a fever that required medical attention. NBC News reports Bill Clinton is in a Washington, D.C. hospital on his own accord. An aid told the media outlet that Clinton, 78, “has been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for testing and observation after developing a fever,” said Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff. “He is in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving,” Ureña added, with a separate source noting the situation is “not urgent.” The source added: “The former president will be fine. “He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert.”

Clinton’s health struggles have long been documented, most notably related to his heart disease. He underwent a quadruple bypass operation at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in 2004. In 2010, he had two stents inserted into a coronary artery. He was also hospitalized for six days in California in 2021 with a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, the report notes.

He spoke about having a new lease on life after being released from the hospital in 2010. “I feel great. … I even did a couple miles on the treadmill today,” he said at the time, noting doctors advised him “not to jog but walk. Not to walk fast up steep hills for a week.”

Despite such, his camp admitted he had no intentions of slowing down his hectic schedule. “He’s working as hard as he’s ever worked. He’s done it for 63 years and will do it for the next 63 years. He’s never going to stop,” Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist who helped guide Clinton’s first presidential bid in 1992 said in an interview with NBC. But others worried that if he didn’t take a pause, things could worsen for him.

“He’s got to slow down,” former PA Gov. Ed Rendell said at the time. “He’s got to slow down to a good, human schedule. He’s had a superhuman schedule for a long while, and he’s got to cut back. There’s no question about it.”