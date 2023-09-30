Former Nickelodeon Star Reveals Joining Playboy's OnlyFans Rival

Madisyn Shipman is officially a Playboy Bunny. According to E! News, the former Nickelodeon star is a Bunny on the OnlyFans rival Centerfold. It allows fans to subscribe to models for exclusive content, such as photos, video calls and other features. The 20-year-old told Fox News Digital that she always said a friend she met while on Nickelodeon introduced her to it, but she "was never going to join a paid creator platform because I didn't want to show my body. That was the biggest thing. That's not how my goals align."

"So I made this clear to Playboy, and they said, 'You don't have to do that,'" Shipman explained. "That's the great thing about Playboy. If you want to show everything, you're more than welcome to, but you don't have to." Shipman shows off lingerie or skimpy bikinis on the app, making sure she's just as comfortable as she should be, and her fans love it.

"And it just goes to show you that you don't have to show your body to make money and to make this a lucrative thing for you," the actress said. "I'm now able to fully self-fund my music career, which is wonderful. I have my own house. I'm fully taken care of. I've got so much financial freedom, and I truly wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for Playboy."

Shipman portrayed the extremely blunt and tech genius Kenzie Bell on Nickelodeon's Game Shakers. The comedy ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2019. Her last acting credit was in a 2022 episode of the now-canceled Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. She has been putting a lot of focus into her music and has several singles out. Now, with Playboy, she is quite busy, but for a good reason. Shipman was even able to take part in a shoot for Playboy in the Bahamas recently, decked out in a green Playboy Bunny getup.

"It's such an honor to be part of Playboy," Shipman expressed. "You meet so many like-minded people, which is so rewarding. We were in the Bahamas for four days, and every morning, all the girls would wake up together, head straight to the beach, and then shoot photos. It was really a magical time. I'm going to be completely honest with you. I have always felt a sense of repression in terms of my sexuality and showing my body."

"And I think a lot of that is because I grew up on a Nickelodeon show," Shipman continued. "You're taught that you can't wear crop tops… you can't show too much skin. You've got to be presented as a little girl constantly. And whenever that ends… I had a little bit of an identity crisis because I didn't know how I was. Now, I'm reclaiming my power. I'm reclaiming my sexuality. I'm doing what makes me happy. And I have no issues posing in a bikini or a lingerie set. It's just me. I think it's so empowering to be able to pose like that and feel great in my skin. I love my body, so being able to do this in such a respected area and get so much love and support from it is so rewarding."