Nickelodeon Alums Shock With Claim They've Never Gotten Residuals

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, more and more actors are speaking out about it and why they're striking, and two Nickelodeon alums have made some shocking claims. Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide star Devon Werkheiser took to his TikTok to share with fans why he was striking at Paramount, noting that the studio's parent company, Viacom, is "the same parent company of Nickelodeon, where for 20 years, Ned's has been sold all over the world, and I've never seen one residual or royalty from it due to a bad deal at the time."

"Now, I can't go back and change that in time, and at the time, we couldn't negotiate or fight that because that was our deal with the union, too," Werkheiser continued. "But that's what's being fought for right now. Residuals for streaming services. Streaming services are able to make money, pay their executives millions of dollars and create an entire business without paying the very artists who create the offer without paying the very artists who create their art and their business decent residuals. We've seen the negotiating table, they straight up rejected any business model that changes the residual pay. It's absolute horses---. That's why we're on strike. Support SAG-AFTRA, support the WGA."

Ned's Declassified ran for three seasons and just over 50 episodes on Nickelodeon between 2004 and 2007, and it currently streams on Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, and likely others around the world. The fact that the series premiered almost 20 years ago and the cast haven't seen anything come from the streaming deals is definitely upsetting. However, he's not the only Nickelodeon alum speaking out about it. Giovannie Samuels, who starred on the sketch-comedy series All That for Seasons 7-9 from 2002 to 2004, also took to TikTok to reply to a fan asking about residuals. Simply put, she says she "never got paid any residuals for doing All That." Only select seasons and episodes of All That are streaming on both Paramount+ and Netflix.

Many actors have been speaking out about not receiving residuals, including Gilmore Girls alum Sean Gunn who picketed at Netflix due to not getting anything from the streamer, even despite the WB/CW series being one of the biggest shows on the streamer. And it's one of the many reasons for the strike. Hopefully, a fair agreement will happen, and members of SAG-AFTRA will finally get what they are asking for and what they deserve because no residuals, especially when a lot of actors rely on that type of pay, is not a good thing. For more information on the strike and to see how you can help support it, check out the official SAG-AFTRA website.