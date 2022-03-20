Maren Morris Claps Back at Rude Comment About Her ‘Playboy’ Photoshoot

Maren Morris posted a few rare snaps on Instagram earlier in the weekend, but not everybody was a fan. Some of the photos were snapshots from her 2019 Playboy appearance in their summer issue. Morris posted a comment she received saying, “Please dress appropriate.” This is likely comparable to the rest she’s encountered the years, but not as nasty. Still, Morris handled herself.

“RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ,” the singer wrote in a reply, following it up with a longer post on her Stories. “I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT.”

To drive home how she felt, Morris posted a black & white photo from the shoot. “Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too,” Morris wrote in the caption of the post. She later added to her feed with a far more expansive comment on her experience.

“Before I go into the next album era, I did [Playboy] in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here,” Morris wrote alongside the photo. “We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it.”

Morris has proven she is not shy about defending her magazine appearance, or sexuality with herself and her fellow country women. She took a similar stand back when the photoshoot first dropped.

“Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love,” she wrote on Instagram back at the time. “I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back.”

Very hard to argue with that stance, but some have found a way and are still at it at least three years later. Morris’ sixth album drops March 25 and is titled Humble Quest.