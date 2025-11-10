Former HGTV and Discovery Channel Personality Undergoes Surgery After Soccer Mishap

Ant Anstead is taking a break after a recent injury. Christina Haack’s second ex-husband revealed on Instagram is recovering after injuring himself while playing soccer.

He shared a photo of him sitting in a chair smiling, holding a cup of coffee, with his arm in a sling. His feet are also injured, with him joking he’s happy October is over as it was a rough month.

“A freak footy accident and I detached my pectoral muscle and tore my rotator cuff and labrum!” he captioned the post in part. “Surgery now complete and I am forced to rest (which I don’t do well)….! So I’m taking it as a sign! And I am going back down the health rabbit hole as I’m in the age group where I need to take this stuff more seriously! And be Healthier and kinder to my body.”

Anstead and Haack have a 6-year-old son, Hudson. After a contentious split and divorce, they have finally arrived at a healthy co-parenting relationship which they both admit was inspired by her third divorce from Josh Hall.

“I went over to [Ant’s] house to pick Hudson up because I was taking him to a birthday party,” Haack explained during a February episode of The Flip Off. “And when I walked up to the door, he gave me a huge hug. We hadn’t hugged in years. He just said, ‘I’m so sorry for everything you’re going through and I’m here for you no matter what you need.’”

She said it was the start of something great. “It was a very nice moment. We had a long talk after and we decided to put all the BS aside and be good co-parents, like Tarek and I, for Hudson,” she explained.

Haack was also married to Tarek El Moussa. They share two children, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 9.