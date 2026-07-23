Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Finalizes Divorce From Wife

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and Kayla Lochte have officially finalized their divorce, bringing an end to their eight-year marriage and establishing how they will move forward as co-parents.

The former couple finalized their divorce on July 1, according to sources familiar with the settlement who spoke with TMZ. The agreement outlines arrangements involving their three children, property and finances.

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As part of the settlement, Ryan will pay $1,000 per month in child support. Kayla will have primary custody, with the children spending most of the year with her in Florida. She will also keep the couple’s former marital home in Gainesville.

Ryan has since moved to Missouri with his fiancée, Molly Gillihan, where he works as a coach at Missouri State University.

The settlement also includes rules designed to protect the children’s privacy. Neither parent can allow their significant other to share photos of the children on social media. The agreement also states that if either parent must return to court to enforce the terms and is successful, the winning party can recover attorney fees and court costs.

Financially, Ryan will be responsible for a $100,000 federal tax lien connected to the marriage. Neither Ryan nor Kayla will receive spousal support as part of the divorce agreement.

Kayla reflected on the end of the marriage in a statement to PEOPLE, saying the process helped her discover a new sense of strength.

“Divorce has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but it has also revealed a strength I didn’t know I had,” she said. “I’m grateful to be moving forward with clarity, peace, and a lot of faith in what’s ahead.”

She added, “While there are still challenges as I navigate this next season as a mother and provider, I genuinely believe the best chapters of my life are still unwritten.”

Ryan also shared his excitement for the future, telling PEOPLE, “Finally, now my new and improved chapter of full happiness can start. Wedding planning starts today.”

Lochte previously competed on Dancing With the Stars, and Polymarket bettors have already started placing wagers on which celebrities could appear during the upcoming season. The swimmer’s reality TV connection comes as fans continue to speculate about the show’s next cast.

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Polymarket users are also predicting potential winners for Dancing With the Stars Season 35. Current odds show Summer House star Ciara Miller and former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins each holding a 46% chance, according to the prediction market.

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