Star of CBS Sitcom Dies Unexpectedly: Anthony Clark Was 62

Anthony Clark, an actor/comedian best known for his role on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has passed away from complications related to pneumonia. He was 62 years old.

Clark’s former co-star Mike O’Malley confirmed the news in a social media post. The fellow comedian revealed Clark died on Nov. 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy,” O’Malley shared in the post, which featured photos of him and Clark. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.”

O’Malley went on to describe Clark as being “unique” and a comedian who “is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations.”

“I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago,” O’Malley pointed out. “He had us laughing loudly once again. Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of Yes Dear which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace. Tony.”

Born in 1964, Clark began his stand-up comedy career after graduating from Emerson College in 1986. By the early 1990s, he had landed supporting roles in The Thing Called Love and The Rock. He also had a recurring role on Ellen between 1995 and 1996. He landed his first starring role on Boston Common.

He first appeared as Greg Warner in Yes, Dear in 2000. The role earned him nominations for a Young Artist Award and a Prism Award. The show ran for six seasons before it was canceled in 2006.

After Yes, Dear, Clark hosted NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

In a statement, Yes, Dear creator and executive producer Greg Garcia paid tribute to Clark.

“I’ve been very lucky to be friends with some of the funniest people in the world, and Anthony Clark had the most insane sense of humor of all of them,” he wrote. “The things that would come out of his mouth were so unexpected and hilarious. Over the last two or three years we had reconnected, and I always looked forward to our monthly phone calls where we would catch up and make each other laugh.”

Garcia further shared, “Recently, he was so full of joy and encouragement when he found out I was trying stand-up comedy for the first time. He enjoyed talking about the art of stand-up, being on the road, and would also offer some great advice. Just a few weeks ago we were laughing hysterically on the phone, trading jokes and telling stories.”

“It’s a sad day, and I’ll miss him very much,” Garcia added. “I’m glad he was able to bring a lot of joy and laughter into the world.”

His final film role was in 2012’s My Uncle Rafael. He last appeared on TV in 2019 for West of Liberty. Following his time in Hollywood, Clark reportedly bought and sold real estate.