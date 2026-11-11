NBC TV Show Legend’s Cause of Death Released

Actor Walter Koening died in late October at his home in Los Angeles. He was 90-years-old.

Now we know what caused Koening, who famously played Pavel Chekov on NBC’s Star Trek: The Original Series from 1967-69, to pass away.

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Per a death certificate obtained by media outlet TMZ, Koening’s immediate cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, with chronic diastolic congestive heart failure listed as an underlying cause. Acute renal failure was also listed as a significant condition contributing to his death.

Multiple reports have stated that Koening was surrounded by his daughter and niece at this time of his passing.

TMZ further stated that the actor was cremated Oct. 30 and laid to rest in the same Los Angeles cemetery as his son Andrew. His death came less than a week before another Star Trek legend, Patrick Stewart, died at age 86.

A rep for Koening released a statement (shared by PEOPLE) at the time of his death, stating in part, “Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it.

“On behalf of all of us, we extend our deepest condolences to Walter’s family, friends, colleagues, and the millions of fans whose lives he touched over the decades. Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before. Rest in peace.”

Koening’s acting career spanned more than 60 years. In addition to Star Trek: The Original Series, he appeared in General Hospital, Columbo, Babylon 5, Futurama, and several other shows on the small screen.

His film credits include ten Star Trek movies, Sworn to Justice, Blue Dream and more than a dozen others.

The last acting credit of Koening’s career was in 2024’s Raging Midlife.