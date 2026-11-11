Son of 2 Hollywood Actors Accused of Killing Man in Hit-and-Run

Jack Sabàto, the son of General Hospital star Antonio Sabàto and Candyman actress Virginia Madsen, has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska, earlier this week.

According to charge records obtained by Alaska News Source, the incident occurred at 5:35 a.m. on Nov. 9. Jack was reportedly driving a white Chevy Tahoe when he hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Airport Heights Drive and DeBarr Road.

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The pedestrian, identified as Carl Simmonds, passed away shortly after the accident. Responding law enforcement recovered a video of the accident from the Blood Bank of Alaska and identified the vehicle. They then traced the vehicle’s registration to Jack’s home address.

Police were able to locate Jack’s vehicle at his workplace at 12:45 p.m. and found “fresh damage to the front corner that was consistent with a pedestrian strike.”

The law enforcement officials seized the vehicle. While speaking to officers, Jack said he was “doing late-night DoorDashing” when “something” appeared in the road. His headlights were notably out.

Although he acknowledged he hit “something,” Jack said he didn’t want to stop and check his vehicle because he didn’t have insurance. He also said he called the police because he “knew the worst.”

Jack was then arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death. He was taken to Anchorage Correctional Complex and was arraigned on Nov. 10 at the Anchorage Jail Courtroom.

During his court appearance, Jack said he was actually working as an Amazon delivery driver at the time of the accident. The court set his bond at $5,000 and issued a no-driving order. He is also facing an additional $5,000 penalty if he fails to appear for future court dates.