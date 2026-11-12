Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez Make Red Carpet Debut

Ready to take the next step, Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ricky Alvarez make their red carpet debut months after rekindling their romance.

The Wicked star stepped out with the former backup dancer for the Focker-in-Law premiere in New York City on Nov. 11. Despite the chilly late-fall weather, Grande wore a white-and-light-gray spaghetti-striped, full-length plaid dress with floral detailing. Alvarez wore a more laid-back ensemble: a black blazer, white button-up shirt, and jeans.

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Ricky Álvarez and Ariana Grande attend Universal Pictures’ “Focker In-Law” World Premiere at Beacon Theatre on November 11, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Just before the pair made their way down the red carpet, Alvarez took to his Instagram Stories to post a selfie of him and Grande, with the singer-actress’s hand around his arm.

“Fockers,” the dancer wrote over the photo, which Grande later re-posted.

The couple, who first met in 2014 during Grande’s Honeymoon tour, dated from April 2015 to July 2016. Alvarez was even mentioned in Grande’s 2018 single “thank u, next.”

Grande seemingly reconnected with Alvarez months after her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater ended. After the duo was spotted together in June, a source told PEOPLE they are “taking things very slowly.”

“Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend,” the insider shared. “She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy, and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”

The source also said Grande loves Alvarez’s sense of humor. “They have a similar, smart, dry sense of humor.”

Regarding the rekindled romance, the insider noted the couple wasn’t ready to pursue a more serious relationship yet.

“They’re not jumping into anything serious right away,” the source added. “But Ari is happy to have him back in her life.”

She confirmed their rekindled relationship in August by posting a photo of Alvarez on Instagram.

In September, Grande changed the lyrics to “thank u, next” from “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh” to “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I’m tryna make him my last.”