Kate Hudson Calls ‘Raising Helen’ Co-Star Hayden Panettiere ‘Fierce’ Months After the Actress’s Sudden Death

Nearly three months after Hayden Panettiere died suddenly at 36, Kate Hudson reflects on working alongside the late actress in their 2004 family drama, Raising Helen.

During the latest episode of her and her brother Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast, Kate broke her silence about her co-star’s passing.

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“She was incredible,” Kate said, referring to Hayden. She then described the late actress as being “fierce” and “strong-willed.”

Oliver also worked with Hayden in the music drama Nashville. He appeared on the show as Jeff Fordham in season 3.

“She was amazing,” he said. “So much fun. We had the best time. Specifically, her and I and Will Chase on that show. We had so much fun.”

Oliver further pointed out, “No one remembered lines like her. She would come in the trailer and — I’m not good at memorization, it takes me a while. I gotta get it in. She wouldn’t even know her lines, come into the makeup trailer, have huge chunks of dialogue, pick up her sides, read it once or twice, throw it down. Boom, she’s in.”

Hayden passed away in South Carolina on Aug. 16 at the age of 36. Her father, Skip, confirmed the news in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” the statement read. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen. We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

Weeks later, it was confirmed that Hayden’s official cause of death was due to the “toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.” The manner of her passing was deemed an accident.