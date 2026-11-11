Christina Applegate Links Implants to MS-Like Symptoms

Weeks after confirming she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Christina Applegate links her breast implants to the symptoms she’s experienced.

During the Nov. 10 episode of her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s MeSsy podcast, the Married… With Children alum spoke about the link between the implants and her MS-like symptoms. She started questioning the possibility after someone sent her a study about breast implant illness “presenting as MS.”

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“I swear, over the last five years I thought, ‘What if they’re leaking and they’re poisoning me?’” Applegate explained. “So that’s one that I will be looking into, because it’s something I’ve thought about.”

The actress had her breast implants done after she underwent a double mastectomy amid her breast cancer battle. During the podcast episode, Applegate pointed out that she was “way overdue” for having the implants replaced.

Last month, Applegate confirmed that she was misdiagnosed with MS. The medical revelation came just months after the actress was hospitalized for weeks, leading to the podcast’s hiatus.

“[My doctor] came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,’” the actress recalled. “I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.”

Despite the news, Applegate said she’s still struggling with symptoms. “You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better,” she noted. “I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse. So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me.”

She then said, “And that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021. Why did this happen?”

Applegate admitted she was struggling mentally about the misdiagnosis. “What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life. I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS.’ Nothing magical happened.’”

She then added that she had a “weird” feeling that she led the MS community down. “I had a reason. I had a f—ing reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason, and it’s very unnerving, and it’s very confusing for me.”