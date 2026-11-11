‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor Dies of Heart Condition: Stacy Keach Was 85

Stacy Keach, an actor best known for his roles in Blue Bloods and Prison Break, has passed away. He was 85 years old.

In a statement, the late actor’s wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, revealed, “After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world. He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination, and strength. He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life.”

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The actor’s wife also shared, “Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family. His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice, and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever.”

Born in June 1941, Keach began acting in the early 1960s. His film roles included Fat City, Brewster McCloud, The New Centurions, Luther, The Bourne Legacy, and American History X. On TV, he starred in Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer, The New Mike Hammer, and Mike Hammer, Private Eye. Other shows were Titus, Batman Beyond, Will & Grace, and Two and a Half Men.

During his acting career, he earned four Drama Desk Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Satellite Award. He also received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Laurel Awards, the Tony Awards, and two Obie Awards.

The actor was also inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actor is survived by his wife, two children, and younger brother, filmmaker James Keach.