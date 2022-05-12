Food Network Star Ariel Robinson Is on Trial for Allegedly Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

✖

Former Food Network star Ariel Robinson is on trial in South Carolina for the alleged murder of her 3-year-old foster daughter Victoria. On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from a medical examiner, who said Victoria's bruising was inconsistent with Robinson's claims she tried to perform CPR on the child. Robinson is expected to take the stand on Thursday.

Robinson allegedly killed Victoria Rose Smith, also known as Tori, on Jan. 14, 2021. She was charged with homicide by child abuse, reports the Greenville News. Simpsonville Police Department Sgt. Scott Magaw said the Greenville County Coroner's Office determined that Victoria died of multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was a homicide. Chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Ward gave more details on Vicotira's injuries during his testimony.

\Victoria weighed about 40 pounds at the time of her death and had "innumerable bruises" on her stomach, which extended to her back and lower legs. There were also scratches and abrasions on Victoria's skin, all from blunt force injuries.

Robinson previously told police the bruising was from a failed attempt to revive Victoria with CPR, but Ward said the injuries did not support that. "These are distinct areas of blows to the skin. Compressing on the front of Victoria would certainly not cause bruising to the back," Ward said. He noted the force used on the child was enough to disrupt all blood vessels of the skin. He also believed it was impossible for Victoria's 7-year-old brother to have caused the injuries, as Robinson once claimed since the brother could not have been able to keep Victoria in place while the child was beaten in a concentrated area.

Two members of Robinson's church also testified Wednesday. Jean Smith and Avery Santiago said they saw Victoria at the Live Restoration Center church the day before her death. They found Victoria shivering in the bathroom, wearing only a T-shirt and undergarments. Robinson was there, washing a jacket, Smith said. Smith asked if Victoria was sick, but Robinson replied, "No, she eats too much and makes herself throw up. It's a game."

Santiago also asked Robinson what happened. Robinson allegedly told him, "You know how kids are. She always does this. She shoves food in her mouth and makes herself throw up." He also claimed he heard Robinson tell Victoria, "Oh you're cold? Girls that make themselves throw up deserve to be cold."

Robinson's trial began Monday when the jury saw disturbing photos of Victoria after her death. Robinson's husband Jerry "Austin" Robinson (who pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse/aiding and abetting in April) called 911 on Jan. 14, 2021, to report Victoria was unresponsive at Robinson's home in Simpsonville. Simpsonville police officer Karlee Patrikis' body camera footage from that night was shown to the jury. Investigator Jason Weibel said Victoria was still alive when authorities arrived and tried to do what they could, but she died at 9 p.m. that night. Officers searched the home for belts and other items that could be used to hit the child. Photos of belts were shown to the jury, with some in a closet in Robinson's home and another in the living room.

Robinson won Food Network's Worst Cooks in America Season 20. After she was arrested, Food Network pulled her episodes from its streaming platforms, reports Deadline.