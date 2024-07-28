Fleetwood Mac Legend Stevie Nicks Reveals Hospitalization

Stevie Nicks had a serious medical emergency forcing her away from performing earlier in July. According to the New York Post, the 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac alum had to cancel a concert in Glasgow after suffering a leg injury that required surgery.

As the New York Post details, Nicks let it be known at her rescheduled July 24 show that the emergency was far more serious than it sounds. "I don't know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy," Nicks told the crowd. "We get here days early because we want to be here for a few days, I finally just looked at my assistant – it was like two in the morning – and I said, 'I think we need to go to emergency.' She looked at me and I said, 'I'm not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital.'"

Nicks then added that her butler for the stay "throws us in his BMW Sedan" and jets them to the hospital for the night. She said she had to spend two nights in the hospital before returning the castle she was staying at and canceling the show in Glasgow.

"I've been fighting this for this whole thing," Nicks told the crowd. "This whole tour I've been fighting what started here. And I would be damned if I wasn't coming back here."

Nicks had to postpone her July 6 Glasgow show and July 9 Manchester show due to the injury, explaining the change on social media at the time. "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed," OVO Hydro, the Glasgow venue, posted at the time.

The Fleetwood Mac member played the rescheduled Manchester show on July 16, and held the July 12 for her performance at BST Hyde Park in London, complete with a duet with Harry Styles of "Landslide." The performance was dedicated to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

"I asked Harry to do this," Nicks said at the show. "It's always heavy to ask someone to come and sing the song with you when you're singing about your best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly. What I want you to know is that Christine was Harry's girl, she was my girl, she was your girl."