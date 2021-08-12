Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks' Tough Decision Has Fans Sounding Off

Stevie Nicks has declared she will not be performing for the rest of 2021 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, which has prompted Fleetwood Mac fans to respond in her comments. Nicks posted a statement to Twitter, saying that she made the tough decision for the safety of her herself and all of those going to public events and festivals.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement posted online. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021."

She continued, sharing that the decision was a difficult one to make due to her love of performing. However, she remains committed to promoting safe activities as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. “Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” the statement concludes. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”