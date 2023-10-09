Stevie Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Is Done

Stevie Nicks went ahead and put a cap on a major part of her career here recently. While she's been touring alongside Billy Joel for much of 2023, keeping it moving until the end of the year, she hasn't done much with Fleetwood Mac. That's because, according to her, there is no reason to continue with the legendary group, with their last live performance happening in 2019.

"We did go out on the road and do a year-and-a-half tour with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell. We had a really great time and it was a huge tour. That was there in the realm of possibility. But when Christine died, I felt like you can't replace her. You just can't. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac," Nicks says. "Christine was my best friend. When I think about Taylor Swift's song "You're on Your Own, Kid" and the line "you always have been," it was like, that was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can't go any further with this. There's no reason to."

The departure of Lindsey Buckingham was a blow too, evidenced by the band's inability to sign a replacement guitarist after Buckingham left. But McVie's death was a type of loss Nicks and others in the group have trouble bouncing back from over the years.

"Christine was the pop star. She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs," Nicks adds. "What would happen is we'd have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn't re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band."

Fleetwood Mac last performed together in 2019, though the group did enjoy some viral cranberry juice fame a few years back. So not a bad note to go out on without focusing on the death of McVie.