‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Sends Well Wishes to Californians Amid Rash of Wildfires

Former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines urged fans to donate to organizations helping the victims of the California wildfires in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“There are no words that could bring healing to the destruction that has been happening throughout California, today and over the past many months,” Gaines wrote, alongside an illustration of California with a heart beside it.

“Still we are continually praying for comfort and safety for all those affected by the fires, and for healing and restoration to come in the weeks, months, and years ahead,” she continued. “We can all take action by donating to one of the many great organizations that are on the ground getting people the immediate assistance they need.”

Gaines’ message of hope comes as California residents are affected by three major wildfires. In Northern California, the Camp Fire has destroyed more than 6,700 structures, mostly homes, and decimated the entire town of Paradise. In Southern California, the Hill and Woolsey Fires are burning through Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The death toll from the fires has risen to 25, while more than 100 people are still missing from Paradise, reports CBS News.

According to CBS Los Angeles, officials say the Woolsey Fire is now 10 percent contained. They were able to make a dent in the fire’s growth overnight, but the strong Santa Ana Winds keep the fire moving.

“The night before, firefighters were able to make a little bit of progress out there on the fire line and reinforced some of our containment lines,” Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda, a LAFD public information officer, told CBS LA. “As you can see, we have another Santa Ana wind condition that has moved into the area overnight.”

Authorities said about 177 homes have been destroyed, but that number is expected to climb. More than 265,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, including several Hollywood celebrities who live in the area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Chief John Benedict stressed the importance of evacuating, especially if you live where a mandatory evacuation order was issued.

“I personally have been affected by this. I have been evacuated twice so I totally understand the heartache and the stress that’s involved in the evacuation process,” Benedict told reporters. “Please, please be patient with us. We are just concerned with the safety of yourselves, the safety of the first responders who are out there trying to get you safely back to your homes.”

For information on how to help victims of the California wildfires, click here.

Photo credit: HGTV