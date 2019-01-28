Nicki Minaj Allegedly Already Dating Fetty Wap

It looks like Nicki Minaj isn’t necessarily “single” anymore. The Queen of rap recently let slip that she is “casually dating” rapper Fetty Wap.

During an interview with MediaTakeOut.com, Minaj said that she is “casually dating” Wap. According to Minaj’s friends, the two aren’t what people would call “dating,” despite Minaj saying that she and Wap were in a “close relationship.”

“They’re working on projects together, and maybe more, but we’re not ready to call them ‘dating’ or ‘in a relationship’ yet,” said a source close to the rapper. “Let’s see where [Fetty’s] head is at.”

It looks like this has become a bit of a case where Minaj thinks she is in a relationship, but her friends haven’t quite approved of the guy just yet. Everyone will just have to sit back and wait to see what happens next.

As for Minaj’s old flame Meek Mill, it looks like he struck out when it came to Minaj.

[H/T The Source]