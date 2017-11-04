Fetty Wap Arrested for DUI, Drag Racing

Fetty Wap was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and drag racing, allegedly reaching speeds of over 100 mph on a New York City highway.

Wap later defended the drag race, saying at least there weren’t any other cars on the road.

The 26-year-old Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, was driving on the New York highway just after 1 a.m. Friday morning, reports TMZ. Police said he was driving over 100 mph in a 50 mph zone after challenging another driver to a race.

Fetty was driving a 2015 Mercedes and was driving with an expired New Jersey license, police said. Officials told TMZ the officer noticed he was intoxicated and gave him a field sobriety test, which he failed. A breathalyzer test found that he had a .09 blood alcohol level, over the legal limit in New York.

He faces 15 charges related to the incident, including DUI, reckless endangerment and speeding. He was released from custody without bail.

“I would never put people in danger,” Fetty said after he was released, reports Page Six. “It was 2 o’clock in the morning. There wasn’t no cars behind us. You live in New York — you’d know that.”

Fetty’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12. The rapper only has one eye after being born with glaucoma.

