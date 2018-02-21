Watch Fergie Struggle Through National Anthem Rehearsal

Even before her widely criticized performance of the national anthem on TV, Fergie appeared to struggle through it during rehearsal as well.

In a newly surfaced video, the singer is seen belting out the song prior to the actual performance, and she noticeably has a difficult time with it.

Fergie runs through the Star-Spangled Banner a few times, and each go of it she has trouble hitting certain notes.

She also speaks to producers at one point but the communication is inaudible, as reported by PopCrush.

As has been previously reported, Fergie sang the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18, but fans were not a fan of the over-the-top jazz rendition.

Roseanne Barr, who famously delivered a unique take on the tune, joined the crowds taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey,” Barr joked.

While Fergie’s performance may be making headlines, it is not the only thing she has been in the news for lately. Amidst reports that Quentin Tarantino bit her on the set of a film, Fergie publicly defended the director, calling the biting incident a “bit of fun.”

“That was a long time ago, first of all,” Fergie told journalists, as reported by PEOPLE. “First off, I just wanna say I stand with victims everywhere, no matter what genre, race, gender, age. I stand with victims, period, and I don’t want to take away from anyone’s story. That just wasn’t my story. We were just kind of having banter like I did with the Black Eyed Peas on tour, and we were having a little bit of fun.”

Fergie’s statement came only a day after behind-the-scenes footage surfaced of her talking about how Tarantino once bit her on the set of the Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror.

“As I was filming the scene where the zombies attack me, Quentin really got into it. I think he had a lot of fun with that,” Fergie said.

“So I’m doing the scene and he starts biting me,” she continued in a separate interview, as footage played showing her telling Tarantino to “get off” while she laughed.

Later in the video clip, Fergie shows the camera the bite mark on her arm and says, “Quentin f—ing bit me. And by the end of this shoot, I will bite him back.”

The singer/actress’s statement came shortly after reports about him biting her became attached to claims by Kill Bill star Uma Thurman that Tarantino once forced her to do a dangerous stunt on the set of the film. Thurman has since stated that she knows Tarantino is “deeply regretful and remains remorseful” about the “sorry event.”