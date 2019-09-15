Felicity Huffman Spotted for First Time Since Receiving Prison Sentence

Felicity Huffman’s recent prison sentencing isn’t slowing her down from her family duties. The Desperate Housewives actress was spotted Saturday afternoon for the first time in public following her Friday sentencing hearing, helping move her and husband William H. Macy‘s eldest daughter, Sophia, into her apartment in Los Angeles.

Huffman was photographed with Macy and their youngest daughter, Georgia Grace Macy, carrying a box with the words “Sophia Apt.” scrawled on the side, suggesting they were dropping something off for the 19-year-old.

Huffman, 56, donned black skinny jeans, a gray long-sleeved shirt, Adidas sneakers, a straw hat and dark sunglasses. Macy, 69, wore dark jeans, a white T-shirt and a Chicago Cubs baseball cap while he walked their dog on a leash.

Huffman was also spotted unloading a TV tray table from a car into the apartment.

Just 24 hours prior to that, Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in a federal prison for her admitted guilt in a widespread college admissions scandal in which she paid $15,000 to inflate her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

Huffman also issued a public apology on Friday in the Boston court house. “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation,” she wrote in her statement. “I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge [Indira] Talwani [of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts] imposed.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” she continued.

“I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.

“I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”

Talwani urged Huffman to “rebuild” her life after the prison term, calling her 14-day sentence “the right sentence here.”

“I think you take your sentence and you move forward… You can rebuild your life after this. You’ve paid your dues,” Talwani told Huffman at the hearing.

Huffman, who also was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service, was among the 15 parents who agreed to take a plea deal with prosecutors. She was the first person in the sweeping scandal to be sentenced.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen sought a month-long sentence for Huffman, and suggested one to 15-month sentences for other parents who pleaded guilty, based on how much they paid William “Rick” Singer, the college admissions consultant at the helm of the scam. Huffman’s attorneys sought just a year of probation, a $20,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Huffman will self-report on October 25 to begin her two weeks behind bars. She will also spend one year on probation.