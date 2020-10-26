Felicity Huffman Officially Completes Her Full Sentence for College Admissions Scandal

✖

Felicity Huffman has completed her full sentence following her conviction in the college admissions scandal. On Sunday, the former Desperate Housewives star finished her period of supervised release, as well as all other parts of her sentence, which also included jail time and community service.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, and one year of supervised release, which began on Oct. 25, 2019, after she pleaded guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal. Huffman paid admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer $15,000 in order to doctor her daughter Sophia's SAT scores. Singer is said to have organized the scheme and through his Key Worldwide Foundation hired various people to take tests on behalf of students who had falsified medical forms saying they needed extra time to take their ACT/SAT tests individually.

In a statement after her sentencing, Huffman wrote that she "accepted the court's decision ... without reservation," adding that she had "always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."

Huffman ended up serving 11 days at FCI Dublin, a low-security federal prison for female inmates only, before being released in October of last year. She then began her one year of supervised release, which she completed Sunday. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress will be getting her passport back within the next few days, and a source said that Huffman is planning to lay low for a little while before getting back to work "fairly soon." She reportedly has a new agent at ICM Partners, with the outlet’s source stating that "at some point in the near future, she's looking forward to going back to work."

While Huffman is now a free woman, the same cannot be said for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, both of whom accepted a plea deal for their involvement in Operation Varsity Blues. While both have since been sentenced and face jail time, neither have begun their sentence just yet. According to TMZ, Loughlin has until Nov. 19 to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons, though she is expected to turn herself in beforehand to begin her prison sentence. Her sentencing also includes two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine.