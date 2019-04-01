Reason Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s Court Dates Postponed Revealed

Following their arrests in connection to a college admissions scam, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s next court dates have been postponed.

Us Weekly reveals that the reason for the delay is due to the actresses attorney’s requesting an extension due to them living outside of the state of Massachusetts, where the hearings are being held, causing scheduling conflicts.

“Felicity #Huffman’s initial appearance rescheduled for April 3 at 2:30 pm in federal court in #Boston #AdmissionsScam #CollegeCheatingScandal,” a tweet from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts read.

A follow-up tweet added,”Lori #Loughlin and Mossimo #Giannulli will appear in federal court in #Boston on April 3 at 2:30 pm #AdmissionsScam #CollegeCheatingScandal.”

Loughlin, Giuannulli, and Huffman were among those arrested and charged in the alleged college admissions cheating scandal that has rocked the nation.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” an initial press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office read.

Per legal documents, Loughlin and Giuannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

However, neither of their daughters — Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade — are listed as being a part of the USC women’s rowing crew.

As far as Huffman’s involvement, she and her husband William H. Macy “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Macy, who is an actor as well, was not arrested in the scandal as it is implied that there was not enough physical evidence to implicate him in a crime.

Huffman and Macy are reportedly experiencing a tough time right now, as source who spoke with ET said, “This situation has been very trying on Felicity and William’s marriage,” the source stated. “They love each other but they’ve been arguing a lot.”

“Felicity and William have an incredibly strong marriage but this situation has put a tremendous amount of pressure on them,” the source added. “Their close friends were stunned by the news because they’ve always a seemed like honest, good people, people who would never lie and cheat to get what they wanted.”