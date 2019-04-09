Felicity Huffman Could Spend 4 to 10 Months Behind Bars for College Admissions Scandal

After agreeing to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman will likely serve prison time, with documents stating that prosecutors are recommending a term at the “low end of the sentencing guidelines” for the former Desperate Housewives star.

The documents, obtained by TMZ, state that the “low end” of sentencing would be between four and ten months, though Huffman reserves the right to argue for zero to six months. Prosecutors also recommend that Huffman pay a fine or penalty of $20,000 as well as a restitution amount and one year of probation.

These are just recommendations and the judge will ultimately decide Huffman’s sentence.

Huffman revealed that she is pleading guilty in a statement released on Monday, April 8.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” the statement read. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

The mother of two continued, “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

She also made it clear that her daughter had no knowledge of the scheme.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” Huffman stated. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

The actress was indicted in the scandal in March and reportedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” and while she allegedly considered the plan again for her younger daughter, she did not go through with it a second time.

In addition to Huffman, 12 parents and one university athletic coach have agreed to plead guilty in the scam. The rest of the parents indicted, which include actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have also been offered plea deals, TMZ reports.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta