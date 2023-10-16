'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood Arrested for Felony Domestic Battery

Fear The Walking Dead alum Sam Underwood was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this month. Underwood, who starred as Jake Otto on the hit AMC series, is facing a charge of felony domestic battery following an altercation with a woman that turned physical.

Law enforcement told TMZ responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance in a Los Angeles-area apartment at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 7. When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed that the actor and a woman, who was not identified in TMZ's report, had gotten into a tense argument. It is unclear what the argument was about or what Underwood's relation to the victim is. The woman reportedly had visible marks on her body, but she did not require medical attention. Underwood, meanwhile, was arrested and booked in jail for felony domestic battery. He was released from police custody after about 10 hours.

According to the outlet, Underwood's case has since been submitted to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges. A source told TMZ that Underwood has since provided evidence – including photographs, video recordings, and audio recordings – to his lawyer that allegedly disproves the claims of the person making accusations. The evidence will reportedly be handed to police sometime his week.

Underwood is best known for portraying Jake Otto, member of the Broke Jaw Ranch survivalist community led by his father Jeremiah Otto, in the third season of Fear The Walking Dead. Underwood, whose other credits include Dexter, Homeland, and The Following, among others, appeared throughout the show's third season.

Originally premiering on AMC in in August 2015, Fear The Walking Dead marked The Walking Dead's first spinoff series. At its beginning, the show followed a group of survivors in the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse that decimated the world as we know it, and has continued to follow the survivors throughout the following years. In January 2023, AMC announced Fear The Walking Dead would end with Season 8. The first half of the final season kicked off in May, with the second half set to debut on Sunday, Oct. 22. The series will conclude on Nov. 19. Fear The Walking Dead stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frank Dillane, Mercedes Mason, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades, among others.