'Fast & Furious' Star Jordana Brewster Spotted Kissing New Man

In the midst of her divorce proceedings, Jordana Brewster has apparently moved on with a new man. According to The Sun, the Fast & Furious star was spotted kissing a new guy earlier this month. The news comes over a month after it was first reported that Brewster had separated from her husband of over a decade, film producer Andrew Form.

Brewster was seen kissing Mason Morfit, a venture capital executive, on July 17. The pair went on a coffee run together in Los Angeles, stopping to share an embrace as they did so. The Sun made sure to note that Brewster and Morfit were wearing masks during their outing, adding that they removed them when they went to share a kiss. As of right now, there have been no other details released regarding Brewster and Morfit's relationship.

As previously mentioned, this news comes amidst Brewster's divorce proceedings from Form. In early June, PEOPLE reported that the actor and the producer "quietly separated" earlier this year following 13 years of marriage. The split was said to have been an "amicable" one. "They have the utmost respect for each other," a source told the publication. "They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team." Brewster and Form share two children together, Julian, 6, and Rowan, 4.

The estranged couple originally met on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, in which she starred and he produced. Before they got married in 2007, Brewster opened up to InStyle Weddings about how the two began to date in secret after meeting on the set of the film. "We started dating in secret – you know, hanging out in my trailer – because it would have been unprofessional otherwise," she explained. "But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I'd look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby."

Brewster and Form were seemingly inseparable after filming on the horror movie ended. They went on to spend Christmas in the Bahamas together. The Fast & Furious star then moved into her beau's place in the Hollywood Hills shortly thereafter. Brewster previously discussed moving in with Form so soon into their relationship, explaining, "I was always the girl who said I'd never move in with someone before I got married, and then I just did it. I'm the biggest hypocrite ever! I had been dating him for only a little over a month, but I never went back to living in my apartment."