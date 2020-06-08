'Fast & Furious' Star Jordana Brewster Spotted out Solo Following Separation From Andrew Form

Jordana Brewster was spotted by herself following her quiet split with estranged husband, Andrew Form. The two were married for 13 years after meeting on the set of the horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre. However, earlier this year, the couple decided it would be best if they went their separate ways.

While the actress was seen flying solo, she looked gorgeous in casual look rocking jeans, accented with an orange cloth belt, a blue v-neck short sleeve shirt as she accented her trimmed look by tucking it in, along with a pair of beige mules. According to the Daily Mail, her hair also seemed a little darker than normal. The 40-year-old wasn't completely alone though as she was accompanied by her Labradoodle puppy. A source revealed to PEOPLE recently that the actress and film producer's split was "amicable" and that they are putting their kids, Rowan, 4, and Julian, 6, first.

"They have the utmost respect for each other," the insider revealed. "They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team." Because things seem to be going over smooth with co-parenting, they've been seen out together quite a bit since actually separating. In fact, over the weekend, the pair were spotted running a few errands together.

The longtime couple got married two year after they met on set, and admitted just before they walked down the aisle that they dated in secret for a long time due to their jobs. "We started dating in secret - you know, hanging out in my trailer - because it would have been unprofessional otherwise," Brewster told InStyle Weddings according to PEOPLE. "But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I'd look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby." The couple got married in May 2007 in a private ceremony on Nevis Island.

After they met, it didn't take long for them to move in with one another. Only dating for a month, Brewster packed her bags and moved in with him and never looked back — something she thought she would never do. "I was always the girl who said I'd never move in with someone before I got married, and then I just did it," she said. "I'm the biggest hypocrite ever! I had been dating him for only a little over a month, but I never went back to living in my apartment." Form proposed on their one-year anniversary and surprised her with a 3.2 carat emerald cut diamond.