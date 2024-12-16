‘Fast & Furious’ Star Jordana Brewster Makes Big Career Move

Jordana Brewster is looking to like some fire under her career, making a big decision in the lull between Fast X entries. The actress plays Mia Toretto in the film saga, the sister of Vin Diesel’s Dom. Fast X premiered in May 2023, with Part 2 currently slated for a 2026 release.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Jordana Brewster attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures’ “Flamin’ Hot” at Hollywood Post 43 – American Legion on June 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Brewster seems to be prepared to get a new team behind her in Hollywood by switching her representation. She has signed with Anonymous Content for representation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brewster is also set to appear in Heart Eyes, an upcoming horror romance set to release in time for Valentine’s Day in February. This ties into Brewster’s very first film role in The Faculty directed by Robert Rodriguez, a science fiction horror film dealing with aliens taking over the faculty of the local high school. She followed it up with 1999’s The ’60s, co-starring with Julia Stiles and Jerry O’Connell.

Her big breakthrough came with The Fast and The Furious, earning praise while also learning how to drive a car for the first time during production. She took a break from acting after this success, earning her B.A. in English at Yale.

She returned later as Mia Toretto in the fourth Fast & Furious film, growing along with the franchise from her role as a girlfriend in the first film, to having more toughness and ability with the team in the latter sequels.

Brewster’s character was initially retired after the death of Paul Walker during Furious 7 production. She took on some independent roles after before playing Denise Brown in Ryan Murphy’s The People v. O.J. Simpson, the first season of American Crime Story. She also joined the series adaptation of Lethal Weapon, playing Dr. Maureen Cahill before returning to the Fast & Furious series with F9, alongside her oldest son Julian.