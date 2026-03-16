Fashion Icon Joins Anne Hathaway at Oscars Ahead of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Release

Gird your loins! Vogue icon Anna Wintour joined Anne Hathaway on stage at the 2026 Oscars ahead of the upcoming release of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Vogue editorial director, 76, took to the stage alongside the Oscar-winning actress, 43, to present Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling at Sunday’s awards ceremony, referring to the original 2006 film for which she was a major inspiration.

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ANNA WINTOUR and ANNE HATHAWAY present on stage during the 98th annual academy awards on sunday, march 15, 2026.(Photo by Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images)

Before handing over the Best Costume Design award to Frankenstein‘s Kate Hawley, Hathaway asked Wintour, “Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?” to which the fashion legend replied simply, “And the nominees are…”

Wintour got in another humorous dig before she and Hathaway awarded the Best Makeup and Hairstyling statue to the Frankenstein team. She turned to the actress and said, “Thank you, Emily,” jokingly mistaking her for her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt, who also plays a Runway assistant named Emily.

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada loved the meta moment, with one social media commenter calling Hathaway and Wintour “the duo we NEEDED!!” Another echoed, “Seeing Anna Wintour with Anne Hathaway presenting the Oscar for Best Costume Design to the tune of Madonna’s Vogue playing in the background was something I didn’t know I needed,” as a third wrote, “Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour on the Oscars stage together? That’s cinema meeting couture. Absolute elegance and authority in one frame.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, with Hathaway returning alongside Blunt, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, in addition to Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

The sequel follows Streep’s Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”