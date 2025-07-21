Anne Hathaway Returns To ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ In Hilariously Iconic Fashion

Anne Hathaway is returning to Runway magazine in cerulean style.

The actress, 42, revealed that filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is underway with a cheeky TikTok referencing some of the 2006 movie’s most iconic moments posted Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Referencing character Andy Sachs’ getting ready scene in the original Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway shared a video of herself brushing her teeth, which she captioned, “Heading to werk #dwp2.”

Fans were also quick to notice the color of Hathaway’s sweater, which was the subject of an often-quoted monologue from Meryl Streep’s icy editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, in the first film.

“I see, you think this has nothing to do with you,” Priestly says after Sachs scoffs at a Runway editorial meeting about a photoshoot’s outfit selection. “You go to your closet and you select, I don’t know, that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you’re trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back.”

“But what you don’t know is that that sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean,” she continues, before educating Sachs on the history of the color’s use in various fashion houses.

“Then it trickled down into some tragic, casual corner where you fished it out of some clearance bin,” Priestly concludes. “That blue represents millions of dollars and countless jobs, and it’s sort of comical how you think you’ve made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry.”

Play video

Streep, 76, will also be returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2, as will fellow original stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The four returning cast members will be joined by Kenneth Branagh, who will play Priestly’s husband, in addition to Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet. Also set to appear in the film are Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

The sequel will reportedly follow Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to premiere in theaters on May 1, 2026.