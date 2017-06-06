Farrah Abraham Dishes on Relationship Status With Simon Saran

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran have been on-again and off-again, but recently prompted rumors about an engagement and possible baby news. The Teen Mom star, however, is shutting down the rumor mill.

During a recent birthday trip, Abraham told E! News that they aren’t even together anymore.

“I am not engaged that’s why I am single,” the reality star dished. “Maybe I’ll meet a new guy here?”

While they aren’t dating anymore, Saran is still in her life.

“Simon and I are cordial. We are friends—or trying to be. If it doesn’t work out to be friends in the future I am happy I tried to be friends with an ex.”

The 26-year-old reality star is regularly at the center of drama on and off the show, so it is yet to be seen whether she and Saran’s relationship will stay as cordial in the months to come.

