Farrah Abraham Reveals Results of Butt Injections in New Bikini Snaps

Farrah Abraham recently underwent a round of butt injections, and she just showed off the results in Fiji.

The former Teen Mom OG cast member hit the beach with her daughter Sophia on Wednesday, and paparazzi caught her romping around with a coconut in hand.

In the shots, Abraham is shown in a periwinkle opalescent swimsuit with a matching bow tied in her hair. She sips on a coconut drink as she plays in the sand and stands under a palm tree.

Abraham has been hitting up Fiji all week just after her final season of Teen Mom OG finished airing. She has been providing updates, such as the one below, all week.

“This part of Fiji is amazing,” Abraham wrote. “Happy to meet the local villages, get blessed by their chief, learn tips of living & see this amazing water fall Sophia enjoyed with the local children.”

The butt injection was not the only recent medical procedure Abraham has underwent.

The social media personality also broadcast a recent vaginal rejuvenation surgery to Instagram back on April 16.

“My vagina’s giving birth to a new vagina today,” Abraham said in the 90-second video while Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Nazarian laughed. “It’s our anniversary…It’s my vagina’s birthday today.”

The decision to stream it stirred up controversy, but Abraham did not regret it.

“Anyone can watch on live and it’s educational to watch!” she told PopCulture.com exclusively.

Abraham is now making her first moves post-Teen Mom and she has no plans of looking back. Since her exit, she has bashed her former castmates as well as various parties behind-the-scenes.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”