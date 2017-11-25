Farrah Abraham to Appear as ‘Sexy Santa’ at Las Vegas Gentleman’s Club

Farrah Abraham is returning to Las Vegas for yet another risqué appearance.

The Teen Mom OG cast member will appear at the Las Vegas gentleman’s club Crazy Horse III, who also hosted her controversial “Back Door Key Party” back in August.

Abraham, 26, will appear as the club’s “Sexy Santa” to give lapdances and pose for “naughty holiday photo shoots” on Dec. 14. The event is said to be part of the venue’s NEON Flow celebration and will also feature other exotic dancers.

Abraham says her appearance is a part of her recent string of appearances aimed to celebrate her sexuality, despite MTV‘s pushback.

“MTV didn’t want me partying in some of my favorite places anymore, like Crazy Horse III,” Abraham said. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my sexuality and freedom!”

Abraham’s never been one to shy away from sexual appearances and projects, including an infamous 2013 sex tape.

However, her latest activities, including the “Back Door Key Party” and erotic webcam shows, have been condemned by the network.

MTV has yet to comment on this upcoming appearance, which comes days before Teen Mom‘s season premiere.

Photo Credit: Crazy Horse III