'Family Feud' Execs Reportedly 'Concerned' About Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey's bizarre interactions with the Family Feud guests and audience has show executives keeping a close eye on the comedian and television personality. According to sources who spoke with Closer, his bosses are worried they may have another Pat Sajak scandal on their hands. The latter, who hosted Wheel of Fortune for 40+ years, reportedly became irritable toward the end of his run on the show and received complaints about his behavior toward the cats and crew. As a result, Sajak was forced to retire, allegedly.

Harvey, 67, shocked everyone when he told a player his answer was the "stupidest" he'd ever heard in his 14 years on the show. Harvey asked the player: "Women love a man in uniform. Men love a woman in what?" The contestant, a man named Jeff, said his wife wouldn't like his answer. "The kitchen," he said. Harvey snapped, "Yeah, I gotta tell ya … That's about the stupidest thing you could have said!"

The show executives were reportedly outraged. "Steve's king of the hill and has become an intrinsic part of the show's success — but insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need," says an insider. "It's got people around him panicky. They're concerned Steve's working too hard. Maybe there's pressure at home that's getting to him and making him short-tempered."

Harvey has been hosting Family Feud since 2010. He also hosts the spin-off, Celebrity Family Feud.

As for what's causing Harvey's upset, there have been rumors about his family swirling for months. He and his wife, Marjorie, have been rumored to be having marital issues, which they both deny. Some even speculate the fashionista has been plowing through the Original King's Of Comedy's wealth. They addressed the rumors in an Instagram spoof months ago, denying such. His stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, is also constantly in the limelight for her dating history. She's been linked to rappers Diddy and Future, actors Michael B. Jordan and Damon Idris, and others.