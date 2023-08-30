Steve Harvey Reacts to Rumor Wife Marjorie Cheated on Him

Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Bridges Harvey, are dispelling rumors that an affair has marred their marriage. On X (formerly Twitter), there have been unfounded allegations about the couple as of last week. According to the rumors, Marjorie has been cheating on the Family Feud host with his bodyguard and personal chef without any proof supporting this claim. The 66-year-old spoke to the crowd during a recent event in Atlanta on Sunday, during which he made sure to point out that he and his wife were both "fine." "Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine," he told the crowd in a TikTok video. "We're fine. I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do because we're fine. Lord have mercy. Man, I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining."

Marjorie, on the other hand, has taken to Instagram in direct response to the allegations, sharing a screenshot of an online guide on "how to handle being lied about," that features a quote from the book of Peter: "When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly." "This is the website https://mattmcmillenministries.com/how-to-handle-being-lied-about/," Marjorie explained in her caption. "My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."

In 1990, the couple first encountered one another at a comedy club, and they dated briefly before going their separate ways. After Steve's turbulent divorce from his second wife, Mary L. Vaughn, was settled in 2005, they reconnected and, in 2007, got married. There are seven children in their blended family: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason, and Lori, along with seven grandchildren. During a 2013 interview with Savoy, Steve attributed his success to meeting Marjorie in 2005. "Marrying Marjorie was the single most game changing event in my life. The only woman I've ever known that was sweeter to me than her was my Mother. Marjorie is the kindest person and one of the happiest people I've ever met. God knew I needed her to be the person he wanted me to be. Marjorie's attitude, her belief in me and calming spirit would say, 'Steve, you've got to do better than that. You can't get to where you're trying to go like that.' I discovered that a woman is really the key to every great man's success."