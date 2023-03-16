'Family Feud' Contestant's Marriage Answer Resurfaces After Murder Arrest

An Illinois man arrested in the murder of his estranged wife joked about regretting his marriage on Family Feud in 2019. Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was arrested on March 13 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion for the death of Rebecca Biefnick, 41. Rebecca was found shot to death in her Quincy, Illinois home on Feb. 23.

When Bliefnick and other members of his family appeared on Family Feud in 2019, host Steve Harvey asked what was the biggest regret at your wedding. "Honey, I love you, but, said, 'I do,'" Bliefnick replied. Bliefnick insisted that he did not consider this his mistake. "I'm going to get in trouble for that, aren't I?" Bliefnick asked.

Bliefnick and Rebecca married in 2009 and were going through divorce proceedings at the time of her death, reports KHQA. They had separated years before Rebecca's death, according to online court records that have since been removed from Illinois' public records website. Rebecca filed restraining orders against her estranged husband and her father-in-law, and Biefnick filed one against Rebecca sometime later. The documents were removed after Judge Debra Wellborn ordered them sealed.

Rebecca, a mother of three, was found dead at her home on Feb. 23. A family member discovered her after she did not pick up her sons from school. Police searched Bliefnick's home on March 1 and arrested him on Monday, Quincy police said in a press release. On Wednesday, police searched a lagoon on property Bliefnick owns as part of their homicide investigation, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates told WGEM. Police used magnets while searching the water.

"Despite the circumstances of her death, she is remembered for the life she cherished-a life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family," Rebecca's family wrote in her obituary. She was a pharmaceutical sales representative and earned a biological science degree from Quincy University.

"She was the quintessential 'boy mom,' aptly illustrated by building, for Halloween, Transformers costumes that actually transformed, creating custom 'first day of school' posters each year, and jumping all-in with fishing and frog hunting and anything sports," her obituary reads. "Her Catholic faith was of great importance, and she worked diligently to instill her love for God in her boys." Rebecca's sister launched a GoFudMe page, which has raised over $74,000 to establish a scholarship fund in her name and to help with family expenses.