'Extremely Concerning': Dick Van Dyke, 98, Sparks Serious Worries After Missed Events

Dick Van Dyke has reportedly sparked serious concerns among friends after missing some big events. In September, Van Dyke has been scheduled to present at the Emmys, but had to bow out. He later missed a convention appearance due to the expectations being "more than he is able to do at this time."

Speaking to Closer, a source close to the star said, "Dick lives for these sorts of events at this point in his life. Although it's increasingly difficult for him to get around, he's happy to see a lot of his friends. He loves being among them and interacting with the crowd. So, it's extremely concerning when he fails to show up for something like the Emmys, especially since he'd agreed to be a presenter."

"It's not like Dick at all to not meet a prior obligation unless something really serious had occurred. That's why his absence is so alarming," the source added. "Those who know him best know that Dick wouldn't back out of a night like this lightly," confides the insider. "And the fact that he was supposed to be part of the show makes it doubly worrisome. We all just hope he's okay because imagining a world without his light seems darn near impossible."

(Photo: Dick Van Dyke with his wife, Arlene Silver, at The Kennedy Center Honors. - Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

While Van Dyke had to sit out the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, he was present at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 7 when his 2023 birthday special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, took home the award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

Speaking to reporters at the event, Van Dyke said that he hopes he'll be remembered "for making people laugh for 75 years," and later offered some advice for young actors. "You have to stick with it," the Hollywood legend said, per PEOPLE. "You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions ... but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you've got the confidence in yourself, and it's very important to believe that you can do it."