Dick Van Dyke has canceled a big outing, after missing the 2024 Emmy Awards show where he'd been scheduled to be a presenter. In a statement shared online, the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention announced that the 98-year-old actor would miss the upcoming event.

"We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX. He expresses his gratitude to all of those who support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time," the statement reads. The convention will take place from Thursday, Sept. 26, to Saturday, Sept. 28, and will feature guests such as Lethal Weapon actor Danny Glover and rapper-turned-actor Logic, as well as a number of stars from the Lord of the Rings franchise, such as Elijah Wood and Andy Serkis.

(Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic//Getty Images)

While Van Dyke had to sit out the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, he was present at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 7 when his 2023 birthday special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, took home the award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

Speaking to reporters at the event, Van Dyke said that he hopes he'll be remembered "for making people laugh for 75 years," and later offered some advice for young actors. "You have to stick with it," the Hollywood legend said, per PEOPLE. "You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions ... but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you've got the confidence in yourself, and it's very important to believe that you can do it."