Dick Van Dyke's Accident Has Fans Concerned for Him

Dick Van Dyke's fans expressed their concern and sent him their well-wishes after news broke last week that he suffered minor injuries in a car accident. The 97-year-old Hollywood legend crashed his 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Malibu while driving on slick roads on March 15. He blamed the injuries on his airbag not deploying in the accident and said he needed two stitches.

Van Dyke was driving that morning when he crashed his car into a gate. He told police he lost control, and his car slid off the road. Sources told TMZ he was bleeding from the nose and mouth and "might have suffered a concussion." However, he did not want to go to the hospital. Police sent paperwork to the DMV requesting Van Dyke take a new driving test because of his age, although a law enforcement spokesperson later told the Los Angeles Times they were unaware of such paperwork.

Paparazzi caught up with Van Dyke on Friday, and he seemed his usual cheery shelf. "The airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face-plant right in the steering wheel, and I have two stitches here," Van Dyke told the videographer as he pointed to his chin. "Other than that, it just made me a little dumber I guess."