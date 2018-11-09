The Exact Moment Kate Middleton Introduced Prince Louis to Prince Charles Was Captured in a Photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018, and royal fans have been treated to just a few glimpses of the young royal since his arrival.

This week, the royals released a brand-new photo of Louis, with the shot finding the prince being introduced to his grandfather, Prince Charles, by Middleton.

While the image only shows little Louis in profile as he happily reaches towards his grandfather, it’s a no-brainer that he’s as cute as can be in a white shirt and blue shorts. Middleton donned a blue polka-dotted dress with a white collar, holding her son as Charles gazes fondly at Louis while holding his hand.

Tucked away in tonight’s @BBCOne documentary on Prince Charles at 70 was a @ChrisJack_Getty picture of grandad with Prince Louis 📷 pic.twitter.com/S8zrZRMvQR — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 8, 2018

The photo was tucked into Charles’s BBC One documentary Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70, which aired this week in the U.K. and offers a look at the Duke of Wales’ life, including multiple interviews with his family members.

Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, discussed Charles’ role as a grandparent in the documentary, revealing that the royal is happy to get a little silly with his grandchildren.

“He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him,” she said, according to The Express via Marie Claire.

Aside from this latest photo, Louis has only appeared a handful of official photographs, the first pair celebrating his birth. Released in May, the two images find Louis by himself and also with older sister Princess Charlotte, with Kensington Palace sharing that the snaps were taken by Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

The palace also released official photos from Louis’ christening, which took place in July. Those photos are a family affair, with Middleton and William happily posing with their youngest child alongside Louis’ siblings Charlotte and Prince George. Middleton’s parents, brother James Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton were also present, along with Pippa’s husband, James Matthews, Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July. The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening. pic.twitter.com/v6mN6QDgrr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

