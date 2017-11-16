Ewan McGregor’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Their Split

Ewan McGregor and his wife of 22 years Eve Mavrakis confirmed their split last month, and now Mavrakis has broken her silence.

One of Mavrakis’ Instagram followers posted, “I can’t believe Ewan would end things with u for that cheap w–re! U are so much better than him!!!! Take him for every penny u can.”

The 51-year-old responded, “What can I do?”

The couple’s split was rumored to have happened sooner, but became public knowledge after it was revealed that McGregor had struck up a relationship with his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The 32-year-old actress also split from her spouse earlier this year, according to The Daily Mail.

Mavrakis reportedly felt “sick and furious” about the affair allegations when they first emerged.

“She is doing her best to handle it with dignity. But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I’m sure a lot of people did but they didn’t go and have an affair with him,” a source close to Mavrakis told reporters.

McGregor and Mavrakis met on the set of a television show in 1995 and soon married. They share four daughters together, one of whom the couple adopted from Mongolia.

It is said that McGregor even has a heart and dagger tattoo with the names of his now-estranged wife and children on it.

McGregor and Winstead met on the set of FX’s Fargo, where they played a couple — St. Cloud, Minnesota probation officer Ray Stussy and his parolee girlfriend Nikki Swango.

The role actually earned McGregor a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie this year.