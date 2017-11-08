Here’s Everything You Should Know About The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli
Danielle Bregoli shot to fame after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil about unruly kids back in September 2016.
During her time on the show, she challenged various audience members to fist fights using the phrase "catch me outside, how about that?" But because of Danielle's accent, it sounded like, "cash me outside, how bout dat?" and the clip quickly went viral, shooting the young girl to Internet stardom.
Now, Danielle has utilized her fame and has appeared in various Instagram skits with popular users, she's met with many celebrities such as David Spade and she even made an appearance at the MTV Movie Awards.
Danielle has garnered so much star power that she is reportedly in talks for a reality TV series and is considering taking her show on the road for a tour.
With Danielle getting so much attention we thought it would be great to know exactly who this girl is.
So, scroll down to see everything you need to know about the "Cash Me Ousside" girl, Danielle Bregoli:
Her Social Media Success!
1. Danielle is only 14-years-old. She was just 13 when she was on Dr. Phil, but celebrated her 14th birthday on March 27.
The young girl took to Instagram sharing a few pictures to celebrate her big day. In one photo she is at dinner and poses with a piece of cake in front of her with lit candles that tell her age. She didn't write a caption and let the pic speak for itself.
She also posted a photo with herself with a cake that was frosted with her age and captioned the photo, "Yup I'm 1️⃣4️⃣⏭⏩? ?@goodboyshady."
2. Speaking of posting to Instagram, the young star has an insane following and recently hit 10 million on the social networking app.
To celebrate her milestone Danielle shared a of herself which looked similar to a CD album cover. Check it out below:
Just hit 10 milli on IG!!!??? I have more followers than @realdonaldtrump @cocacola @tigerwoods and @drphil COMBINED. Thanks to everyone who has supported me and liked and commented. I ?U! Special thanks to all you haters that just want to see me fail, without all of u pathetic losers?? I wouldn’t be here!!! xoxoxoxoxox #hatepaysmybills #10milliMore
Her Ups & Downs With Family
3. She's from Boynton, Florida. The Palm Beach Post wrote a piece detailing the life of Danielle and said she was once a sweet little girl who helped her mom, Barbara Ann, through radiation.
4. While she helped her mom through radiation, it appears that things went sour in the relationship. Aside from the mayhem on the Dr. Phil Show, TMZ obtained a video that appeared to show Barbara Ann hitting her daughter and calling her names.
Danielle said the video was taken out of context, and was just a mom and kid messing around. "Me and my mother are not fighting on the floor. We are play fighting. My ex-best friend took it to a whole other level. It wasn't what it was at all," she said.
5. Perhaps it was just a one-off thing as Bregoli and her mother are quite close and the young star doesn't take kindly to anyone disrespecting her. She was recently kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight with her mom, Barbara Ann, after getting into it with fellow passengers.
They were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight on Feb. 5 when Barbara Ann got into a fight with another passenger. Danielle said the other passenger went to put a hand on her mom, and so she cold cocked her. Danielle, Barbara Ann, and the other woman are banned from Spirit Airlines for life.
Her Legal Woes & Money
6. She's been cited for marijuana possession. Although Danielle insists she wasn't holding or smoking, the police cited her and a friend in Florida in early April.
7. She threatened to sue WalMart over "cash me outside, howbow dah" shirts. She's so displeased, in fact, that she her legal team sent WalMart a letter demanding it pull all 15 items of clothing within the next 5 days.
8. She's apparently being paid up to five-figures for meet-and-greets with her fans. At least, that's what TMZ is reporting, Danielle wants $30,000 per appearance, and $40,000 if she has to leave the country.
9. She loves to make YouTube videos. And they aren't necessarily the nicest videos, but what did you expect?
[H/T Cosmopolitan]