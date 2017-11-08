Here’s Everything You Should Know About The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli

Danielle Bregoli shot to fame after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil about unruly kids back in September 2016. During her time on the show, she challenged various audience members to fist fights using the phrase "catch me outside, how about that?" But because of Danielle's accent, it sounded like, "cash me outside, how bout dat?" and the clip quickly went viral, shooting the young girl to Internet stardom. Now, Danielle has utilized her fame and has appeared in various Instagram skits with popular users, she's met with many celebrities such as David Spade and she even made an appearance at the MTV Movie Awards. Danielle has garnered so much star power that she is reportedly in talks for a reality TV series and is considering taking her show on the road for a tour. Up Next: 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Hits 10 Million Followers, Reveals Celebration Photo With Danielle getting so much attention we thought it would be great to know exactly who this girl is. So, scroll down to see everything you need to know about the "Cash Me Ousside" girl, Danielle Bregoli:

Her Ups & Downs With Family 3. She's from Boynton, Florida. The Palm Beach Post wrote a piece detailing the life of Danielle and said she was once a sweet little girl who helped her mom, Barbara Ann, through radiation. 4. While she helped her mom through radiation, it appears that things went sour in the relationship. Aside from the mayhem on the Dr. Phil Show, TMZ obtained a video that appeared to show Barbara Ann hitting her daughter and calling her names. Danielle said the video was taken out of context, and was just a mom and kid messing around. "Me and my mother are not fighting on the floor. We are play fighting. My ex-best friend took it to a whole other level. It wasn't what it was at all," she said. 5. Perhaps it was just a one-off thing as Bregoli and her mother are quite close and the young star doesn't take kindly to anyone disrespecting her. She was recently kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight with her mom, Barbara Ann, after getting into it with fellow passengers. They were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight on Feb. 5 when Barbara Ann got into a fight with another passenger. Danielle said the other passenger went to put a hand on her mom, and so she cold cocked her. Danielle, Barbara Ann, and the other woman are banned from Spirit Airlines for life.