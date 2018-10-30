Every Hint Heidi Klum Has Given About Her Secret Halloween Costume

The countdown is on for Heidi Klum‘s Halloween costume reveal, and the former America’s Got Talent host has dropped a number of hints about this year’s ensemble.

When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum goes big. With an annual Halloween party that dates back to 2000, All Hallows Eve has seen the model slip into various personas, including a zombie doll, Lady Godiva on a horse, Betty Boop, Cleopatra, Jessica Rabbit, an elderly woman, and more recently, Michael Jackson from his “Thriller” music video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For decades she has dominated the realm of celebrity costumes, and this year is gearing up to be no different. While Klum won’t reveal what exactly she is being until Halloween night, she has offered a number of teases.

Keep scrolling to take a look at all of Klum’s teases and see if you can guess her costume before the big debut on Halloween.

First Tease

Klum first teased her costume back in September, when she posted a cryptic video of someone working on a mold of her face.

View this post on Instagram Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018 @prorenfx ???? A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 25, 2018 at 6:57pm PDT

While the video didn’t give much away, it was enough to get fans guessing on what creation could be in the works. Among the top guesses were Jeepers Creepers and the Demogorgon from Stranger Things.



Klum, of course, declined to confirm or deny any of the guesses from fans.

Prosthetics

Taking to Instagram with another video on Oct. 1, Klum gave a look at the man behind the creation: Mike Marino.

Once again not giving anything away, the video showed Marino, of Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., meticulously working away on a prosthetic face.



This time, fan guesses included a sculpture, a mermaid, and Aunt Lydia from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Mask

Just days later, the model shared a clip of what appeared to be someone, possibly Marino, smoothing clay over the prosthetic as another mold of her face sat in the background.

Only partially showing the face, this particular video gave even less away than the previous ones, though that still did not stop the comments section from filling with guesses. One popular theory seemed to be Amphibian (Wo)Man from The Shape of Water.

Two Sets of Teeth

Klum’s costumes are always unique, but this year’s costume is stepping up the game. In a video posted on Oct. 18, she revealed that on Halloween night, she will have not one set of teeth, but two.

The clip showed two sets of very different teeth, with one appear well-tended to by a dentist, straight and white, while the other appeared crooked.



This time, guesses ranged from the toothfairy to Hellraiser and even had one fan suggesting that Klum may dress as a zombie.

Giant Foot

In what became one of the best clues yet for the costume, Klum shared a video of a giant rotating prosthetic foot featuring an abundance of fine lines and wrinkles just days before Halloween.

This video sparked a wave of guesses, with fans seeming to narrow in on a possible primate-inspire look. One popular theory stemmed from the idea that she may be dressing as King Kong or Bigfoot, while other fans guessed Fiona from Shrek, or even a Lychen from Underworld.

Shopping

Although Klum is recruiting the help of prosthetics design company Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., the same company who made the prosthetics for her Jessica Rabbit ensemble in 2015 and her elderly woman costume in 2013, it is possible that she bought a few items to complete the look herself.



Along with sharing multiple videos directly related to this year’s costume, Klum has also shared multiple posts of herself Halloween shopping. In one such video, she was seen dancing with an inflatable Grim Reaper.

“Very, Very Sweet” Costume

Although Klum has kept with her tradition of being extremely tightlipped when it comes to details regarding her Halloween costume, she did give The Hollywood Reporter a hint during a recent interview.



“This time my costume is going to be very, very sweet — because I wasn’t cute at all last time around as the werewolf in ‘Thriller,’” she told the outlet.



Klum refrained from going into any further detail, her words perhaps adding even more mystery to this year’s costume.

Unique

Although Klum didn’t directly reference her Halloween costume again in that same Hollywood Reporter interview, she did give some suggestions for nailing the perfect ensemble, revealing what she looks for in a costume.



“I love it when people are unrecognizable. I love it when people don’t go halfway. For me, the best costumes are the ones that really give the whole package. They have a unique idea and follow through with all the little details. It’s always all in the details,” she told the outlet. “As long as it’s unique and you really follow through all the way, then the costume will always turn out great whether it’s considered scary or sexy. You pick your idea and then you follow through with all the details. It’s all about the execution.”



Given the videos she has shared in the days leading up to Oct. 31, it seems as though this year’s costume may be trending towards the scarier side of things.

Queen of Halloween

With her love of Halloween, including her extravagant costumes and her elaborate annual party, Klum has been dubbed the Queen of Halloween by many fans, though that title recently became more concrete.



On Sunday, the former America’s Got Talent judge was officially titled Queen of Halloween by the Halloween & Costume Association.

Unfortunately, the Queen of Halloween is keen on keeping her Halloween secrets under wraps, meaning that while she is fruitful when it comes to spreading the Halloween cheer (screams), fans will have to wait until Wednesday, Oct. 31, to get their first full-look at her costume.

