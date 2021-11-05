Eve Taking Leave From ‘Queens’ Amid Pregnancy

Eve will be taking a temporary leave of absence from her new series Queens on ABC amid her pregnancy, Deadline reports. The rapper/actress announced she and her husband were expecting their first child together last month on Oct. 15, shocking many of her fans with her surprise message.

“Can you believe it [Maximillion Cooper] we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” she wrote in her post. Her husband also posted the news, saying “very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!”

Eve plays one of the lead roles, Brianna aka “Professor Sex” on the ABC series, a housewife and mother of five looking to reclaim her identity through her venture back into the rap game.

While it may be Eve’s first pregnancy, the former Daytime TV host has much history raising kids with her husband’s four children from a previous marriage: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’” Eve previously told People of their relationship. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’ “

The road to getting close wasn’t an easy one, she admits. “I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie,” the rapper said. “It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!” She continued: “I’m really lucky because they are very proud of me. It’s really sweet,” said Eve. “I do hope they don’t go too far back in the day to listen to certain things. That is my hope. … Oh lord, the whole first album! You know what, it’s fine, but it’s just definitely a lot more out-there, vulgar, probably cursing, than I am now. But it’s all good because we talk about it. It’s all good.”