Eve Surprises Fans With Heartwarming First Pregnancy Announcement

Eve surprised her followers on Friday, sharing that she is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper. She posted a new photo of her growing baby bump, saying how excited she was to finally share the news. “Can you believe it [Maximillion Cooper] we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” the rapper captioned her post.

Her multi-millionaire husband also posted the same photos to his page, echoing his wife’s happiness. He wrote: “very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!”

Though the new baby will serve as her first biological child, the Queens ABC star has had much practice at being a mom with her stepchildren. Cooper has four children from a previous relationship: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’” Eve told People. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’ “

“I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie,” added the former co-host of The Talk. “It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!” She continued: “I’m really lucky because they are very proud of me. It’s really sweet,” said Eve. “I do hope they don’t go too far back in the day to listen to certain things. That is my hope. … Oh lord, the whole first album! You know what, it’s fine, but it’s just definitely a lot more out-there, vulgar, probably cursing, than I am now. But it’s all good because we talk about it. It’s all good.”