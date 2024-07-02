Eva Amurri Claps Backs at Critics 'Scandalized' By Her Wedding Dress

Eva Amurri isn't letting criticism of her wedding dress get her down! The 39-year-old daughter of Susan Sarandon, who tied the knot with chef Ian Hock on June 29, took to Instagram Monday to address people who were "scandalized" by her gown while showing off some photos of her special day.

Amurri, who PEOPLE reported wore a strapless, corseted Kim Kassas wedding gown during her intimate Hudson Valley ceremony, posted a photo in her dress on her Instagram Story. "To anyone scandalized by my breasts not being 'put away,'" she wrote, posting another picture that zoomed in on her chest with the words, "Feel free to screenshot this for later."

(Photo: Eva Amurri)

Amurri isn't letting the commentary keep her from remembering her special day in the best way. "It was really the most special day filled with so so much love and the most incredible energy," said the actress and blogger who shares kids Marlowe, 9, Major, 7, and Mateo, 4, with ex-husband Kyle Martino. "The rain (which I stressed about for a week) ended up being perfect."

The Happily Eva After founder wrote alongside other wedding photos, "Even though we took all our photos in the pouring ran, had to move our ceremony at the last minute, and my 'hairstyle' I worked on for two hours was a moot point. It was the best reminder that you get exactly what you're supposed to, and everything works out. Also, everyone's skin was GIVINGGGG in the rain, honeyyyyy lol."

"We were surrounded by so much love," Amurri shared. "The day felt like time stood still for us. Joy was abundant. So many happy tears. Our families came together into a perfectly imperfect blended bubble of love and memories." The newlywed continued, "And to my magical husband, you are my deepest wish, granted. Forever starts now!!!!!!"

(Photo: Eva Amurri)

Hock and Amurri got engaged in February 2023 after first meeting in December 2019 on the day she had finalized her divorce agreement from Martino. Amurri previously shared on Instagram that she was "very pregnant" with her youngest when she met Hock, who was the chef at a restaurant she visited.

A month later, the two went on their first date, which in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic made for the "wildest start to a love story that I have personally ever heard of." Amurri wrote, "Anyway, I'm sharing this today because I'm grateful beyond belief for the invisible string that tied me to this absolutely incredible man. I love and adore him and I can't believe this time next year I will be his WIFE. Thank you, Universe. Thank you, Miracles. Thank you, beautiful life. I wouldn't change a thing."