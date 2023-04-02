'Euphoria' Star Reveals Scary Concussion Incident

Euphoria star Maude Apatow dealt with an unfortunate situation while performing on stage. As PEOPLE noted, Apatow appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and explained that she suffered a concussion while performing in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Even though she suffered an injury, Apatow said that she still completed that evening's show.

Apatow, who plays Audrey in the revival, said that she was running off the stage in the midst of the production when the injury occurred. She explained that her eyes "were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full speed into the wall." Host Seth Meyers joked, "Had they just moved it there, or was it there every night?" The Euphoria star said, "Oh, it was definitely there every night."

While she was "almost crying the rest of the show," she was still able to finish the performance. The actor later found out that she had sustained a concussion because of the mishap. Apatow continued, "After the show, I think the adrenaline wore off, and I was like, 'I need to go to the hospital,' but I'm all good." The 25-year-old star joined Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey in early February. The King of Staten Island star will continue to appear in the Off-Broadway production until April 30, as her run in the show was just extended. When sharing the news about her extension, Apatow wrote on Instagram that appearing in the show "has been one of the great joys of my life." She took over the role after Tony Award winner Lena Hall left the show on Feb. 5. Michael Mayer, the director of the production, released a statement about the casting news and expressed his excitement over Apatow stepping into Audrey's shoes.

"I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She's a natural fit for Audrey," he said. "It delighted me to learn that, as a child, Little Shop was her gateway into her lifelong love of performing and that this show gets to be her professional stage debut. We're thrilled to have her become a part of the Little Shop legacy." Robert Ahrens, Little Shop of Horrors' producer, added, "We are overjoyed to welcome another incredible performer to the show. With her beautiful voice and immense talent, we cannot wait to see Maude light up the stage alongside Matt Doyle's brilliant portrayal of Seymour."